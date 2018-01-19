Nation & World

Mueller, Manafort OK with lawsuit being transferred

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 05:40 PM

WASHINGTON

A lawsuit challenging special counsel Robert Mueller's authority may soon be transferred to another judge.

Mueller and lawyers for Paul Manafort, the former chairman of President Donald Trump's campaign, filed a joint notice Friday saying they have no objection to transferring Manafort's lawsuit to the federal judge overseeing the criminal case against him.

Manafort sued this month seeking to have the case against him dismissed and arguing that Mueller overstepped his bounds by charging him for conduct he says is unrelated to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

That case was assigned to a separate judge, but both sides said Friday that they would not object to the lawsuit being given to Amy Berman Jackson. She is the judge handling the case against Manafort, who was indicted in October.

