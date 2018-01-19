Nation & World

Prosecutor: Man killed ex-wife, buried body as son watched

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 08:44 AM

CLEVELAND

An Ohio man accused of strangling his ex-wife and burying her remains as their 3-year-old son watched has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Cleveland.com reports that 28-year-old Fahad Saeed pleaded guilty Thursday to charges including involuntary manslaughter as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Saeed's ex-wife, 25-year-old Roaa Al-Dhannoon, disappeared in October 2016. Her body was found in May 2017 in a wooded area across from a Cleveland-area amusement park. Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Blaise Thomas said the couple's child told investigators that his mother was "near the horses," an apparent reference to the park's carousel.

Prosecutors say Saeed drew a map to the woman's body while he was jailed for violating a protective order. He gave the map to another inmate, who handed it over to investigators.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

    The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. Have a look around.

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center
Bus filled with passengers narrowly avoids landslide 0:23

Bus filled with passengers narrowly avoids landslide

Baby aardvark tries its best to avoid scale 0:50

Baby aardvark tries its best to avoid scale

View More Video