Turkey says Syria offensive 'de facto' underway

This photo released by the press office of the Kurdish militia, People's Protection Units or YPG, shows protesters waving giant flags of the YPG and other parties and militias, during a demonstration against Turkish threats, in Afrin, Aleppo province, north Syria, Thursday, Jan 18, 2018. Deputy Syrian Foreign Minister Faysal Mekdad said the country's air force will shoot down any Turkish fighter jets that attack Syria. The warning comes as tensions are skyrocketing over apparent Turkish preparations to attack a Kurdish enclave in the north of the country. YPG Press Office via AP)