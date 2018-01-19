Putin takes dip in icy Russian lake on Epiphany

Russian President Vladimir Putin crosses himself as he bathes in an ice-cold water on Epiphany neat St. Nilus Stolobensky Monastery on Lake Seliger in Svetlitsa village, Russia, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Thousands of Russian Orthodox Church followers will plunge into icy rivers and ponds across the country to mark Epiphany, cleansing themselves with water deemed holy for the day. Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)