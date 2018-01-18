South Korea coach banned for allegedly beating Olympic champ

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2017, file photo, South Korea's Shim Suk-hee, left, competes with Canadas' Kim Boutin during the women's 1,500 meter final race at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating competition in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea's skating authorities said on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, they've suspended a national team coach for allegedly beating Olympic short track speed staking champion Shim. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo