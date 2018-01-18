FILE - In this March 24, 2017 file photo, Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz. speaks with a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, as the House nears a vote on their health care overhaul. Thirteen Republicans and three Democrats filed enough signatures to make the ballot for a special primary election to replace former U.S. Rep. Franks, state elections officials said Wednesday evening, Jan. 10, 2018.
FILE - In this March 24, 2017 file photo, Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz. speaks with a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, as the House nears a vote on their health care overhaul. Thirteen Republicans and three Democrats filed enough signatures to make the ballot for a special primary election to replace former U.S. Rep. Franks, state elections officials said Wednesday evening, Jan. 10, 2018. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo
FILE - In this March 24, 2017 file photo, Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz. speaks with a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, as the House nears a vote on their health care overhaul. Thirteen Republicans and three Democrats filed enough signatures to make the ballot for a special primary election to replace former U.S. Rep. Franks, state elections officials said Wednesday evening, Jan. 10, 2018. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Suits seek to bar 2 Democrats seeking ex-Rep. Franks' seat

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 10:18 PM

PHOENIX

Lawsuits have been filed challenging the qualifying signatures of two of three Democrats running in the special primary election to replace former U.S. Rep. Trent Franks.

The suits filed Thursday allege enough signatures filed by Brianna Westbrook and Gene Scharer are invalid to bar them from the ballot.

The other Democrat is Dr. Hiral Tipirneni. The lawsuit was filed by a Democratic plaintiff named Lynda Vescio.

No signatures were filed by Thursday's deadline questioning any of the 12 Republican candidates' signatures. A thirteenth GOP candidate withdrew.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ballots have already been mailed to overseas military voters, making a successful challenge problematic.

The special primary election is set for Feb. 27, with each party's top vote-getter advancing to the April 24 general election.

Franks resigned amid sexual harassment allegations last month.

— This story has been corrected to show the first name of the plaintiff is Lynda, not Lydia.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

    The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. Have a look around.

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center
Bus filled with passengers narrowly avoids landslide 0:23

Bus filled with passengers narrowly avoids landslide

Baby aardvark tries its best to avoid scale 0:50

Baby aardvark tries its best to avoid scale

View More Video