Nation & World

House releases transcript of interview tied to Trump dossier

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 04:45 PM

WASHINGTON

A congressional committee has released a transcript of a private interview with the co-founder of the political opposition research firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations involving President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

Glenn Simpson appeared in November before the House Intelligence Committee, one of several congressional panels investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The committee voted Thursday to make the transcript of that interview public.

The move comes several weeks after the Senate Judiciary Committee released its own transcript of a separate interview with Simpson.

