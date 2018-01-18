Nation & World

Turkey says US 'inconsistent' on Syrian border force

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 04:27 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has complained about inconsistent statements from the United States about the creation of a border security force in northern Syria, saying Washington has to eliminate the confusion and stand by Turkey.

Turkey has reacted angrily to reports of a Kurdish-led border force in Syria, calling it an "army of terror" and vowing to crush it.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday the "entire situation has been mis-portrayed, mis-described, some people misspoke." He said America aimed to provide training to local elements in Syria — not create a border security force.

The comment however, did not appear to satisfy Turkish leaders.

Yildirim says: "The U.S. must eliminate the confusion and change its stance in favor of peace and improving relations with Turkey."

