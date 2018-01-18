Nation & World

Protesters throw red paint at Polish ruling party building

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 03:49 AM

WARSAW, Poland

Police say that protesters in Poland threw balloons with red paint at the headquarters of the ruling conservative Law and Justice party, leaving some marks on the building.

The incident occurred late Wednesday after hundreds of people, mostly women, marched through Warsaw calling for a liberalization of the country's abortion laws. Similar protests occurred in other cities too.

Police spokesman Mariusz Mrozek said about 11 paint-filled balloons were thrown against the party building in central Warsaw, but that not all burst open.

Private broadcaster TVN showed images of red paint on the outside of the building.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Protesters are angry that parliament is considering tightening the country's abortion law, which is already one of the most restrictive in Europe.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month

    Jeffrey Michael Thomas from Rockwood, Michigan, was caught concealing his girlfriend’s body in his home after he jumped out a window and neighbors called 911.

Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month

Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month 0:49

Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month
2:17

"Loving Pablo"
Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police 1:16

Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police

View More Video