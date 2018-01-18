Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the India-Israel Business Summit in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Netanyahu is on a six-day visit to India.
Israel's PM says India reconsidering shelved missile deal

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 03:48 AM

NEW DELHI

Israel's prime minister says a $500 million anti-tank missile deal that India shelved with Israel is back on the table.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted on Wednesday that following his talks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government informed the Israeli side that it's putting the deal with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. back on the track.

The Indian Express newspaper says the deal was called off in favor of indigenous development by state-run Defense Research & Development Organization.

Netanyahu, on a six-day visit to India, held official talks with Modi in New Delhi on Monday and the two visited Modi's home state of Gujarat on Wednesday. Netanyahu's visit ends Friday.

Israel is India's third-largest supplier of weapons after the United States and Russia.

