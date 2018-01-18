FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2014 file picture, Kenneth Roth, Executive Director of Human Rights Watch, speaks during the annual press conference of the non governmental organization in Berlin, Germany. Human Rights Watch says in a report that new intolerance in countries like the United States is encouraging oppressive strongmen from Russia to China and Turkey.
Nation & World

Human Rights Watch says Trump era encourages world dictators

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 03:34 AM

PARIS

Human Rights Watch says that new intolerance in countries like the United States is encouraging oppressive strongmen from Russia to China and Turkey.

The advocacy group's annual report released Thursday says immigrant-bashing and other populist policies pose "an enormous threat" to hard-fought minority rights in democracies.

The group's director, Kenneth Roth, singled out President Donald Trump, saying he "has broken all the taboos against racism, against misogyny, against xenophobia."

While Trump's supporters welcome his frank discourse, Roth said it has international fallout because "this makes it much more difficult to stigmatize authoritarian leaders."

The report urges democratic governments to address the problems that allowed populism to prosper, such as income inequality, fears of terrorism and growing migration. It also urges popular resistance.

