Serbian police arrest 3 Australians over $400M cocaine haul

In this undated photo provided by Australian Federal Police on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, an investigator holds a block of cocaine that is part of a discovery of 1.28 tonnes

1.41 tons) of the drug that was seized in Sydney, Australia. The drugs were concealed in pre-fabricated steel in more than 2,500 individual blocks and was the second largest cocaine seizure in Australia, Australian Federal Police and the Australian Border Force said in a joint statement.