Lawmakers ask if states or feds should alert about missiles

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 file photo provided by Civil Beat, cars drive past a highway sign that says "MISSILE ALERT ERROR THERE IS NO THREAT" on the H-1 Freeway in Honolulu. Gov. David Ige has appointed state Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Kenneth Hara as new head of Hawaii's emergency management agency after a faulty alert was sent to cellphones around the state warning of an incoming missile attack. Civil Beat via AP, file Cory Lum