Nation & World

Nationalists allowed to join German parliament's soccer team

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 04:17 PM

BERLIN

A soccer team of German lawmakers has agreed to let several recently elected members of a nationalist party join its squad.

Members of FC Bundestag, the German parliament's recreational team, voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the applications of three lawmakers from the Alternative for Germany party.

German news agency dpa reports that one nationalist lawmaker's request was rejected, while another's was put on hold.

The lawmaker who was rejected, Sebastian Muenzenmaier, was convicted last year of helping fans of German club Kaiserslautern attack supporters of rival team Mainz. Muenzenmaier has appealed the verdict.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Before Wednesday's decision, members of FC Bundestag had debated whether to allow players from a party that campaigns against migrants to join the team.

The team is now planning a charity match in aid of refugees.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • White House doctor: President did ‘exceedingly well’ on cognitive assessment

    White House Physician Dr. Ronny Jackson said President Trump is in “excellent” health during Tuesday’s press briefing.

White House doctor: President did ‘exceedingly well’ on cognitive assessment

White House doctor: President did ‘exceedingly well’ on cognitive assessment 2:50

White House doctor: President did ‘exceedingly well’ on cognitive assessment
Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits 1:57

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits
Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police 1:16

Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police

View More Video