Indian workers put up a hoarding with a photograph of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology iCreate) near Bavla in Ahmadabad, India, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netanyahu are expected to inaugurate a start-up support center iCreate in presence of nearly 1000 top industrialists on Wednesday.
Indian workers put up a hoarding with a photograph of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology iCreate) near Bavla in Ahmadabad, India, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netanyahu are expected to inaugurate a start-up support center iCreate in presence of nearly 1000 top industrialists on Wednesday.

Netanyahu says US Embassy to move to Jerusalem this year

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 03:33 AM

JERUSALEM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he's certain that the U.S. Embassy will be moved to Jerusalem in the coming year, much sooner than Trump administration officials have estimated.

Netanyahu told Israeli reporters traveling with him in India on Wednesday his "solid assessment" is that the American Embassy "will be moved far faster than what we think ... in the course of the year."

President Donald Trump upended decades of American foreign policy, infuriating many when he announced late last year the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and would move its embassy there.

American officials have said it's unlikely any Jerusalem embassy will open before the end of Trump's first term.

The decision has prompted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to declare Trump unfit to broker negotiations.

