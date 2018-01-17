Office of rights group in Russia's North Caucasus torched

In this handout photo released by Russian rights group Memorial, a view of the working room of the regional Prominent human rights group Memorial after the arson attack in Nazran, Ingushetia region, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Masked attackers on Wednesday torched the office of the prominent Russian rights group Memorial in the region of Ingushetia, the latest escalation of tensions between the activists and officials in the North Caucasus. Russian rights group Memorial, Photo via AP)