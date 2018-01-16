Nation & World

Watchdog says democratic freedoms waning in US under Trump

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press

January 16, 2018 04:10 PM

WASHINGTON

A new report by the group Freedom House says basic rights and political freedoms in the United States are deteriorating at a faster pace under President Donald Trump, exacerbated by attacks on key institutions like the press and the courts.

In its annual global assessment, the think tank is slamming the Trump administration for withdrawing from America's "historical commitment to promoting and supporting democracy." The group is calling it perhaps the most striking on a "long list of troubling developments" around the world in 2017.

The report criticizes Trump for making false statements, refusing to disclose his taxes and other information, violating basic ethical standards and taking insufficient steps to counter Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

    Dashcam footage from a bus captured footage of a car flying off the median and into the second floor of a building in Santa Ana, Calif.

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 0:27

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage
California parents arrested for holding 13 children captive 1:26

California parents arrested for holding 13 children captive
Take a captivating aerial tour of California's massive water system 8:22

Take a captivating aerial tour of California's massive water system

View More Video