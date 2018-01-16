Lawyer: Charges possible in connection with Vegas shooting

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. A lawyer for Las Vegas police told a judge on Jan. 16, 2018, that charges could be filed in connection with the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, even though the gunman is dead. John Locher, File AP Photo