A rainbow appears over Damascus, Syria, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Turkey's president on Monday denounced U.S. plans to form a 30,000-strong Kurdish-led border security force in Syria, vowing to "drown this terror force before it is born," as Russia and Syria also rejected the idea. Hassan Ammar AP Photo

Iran adds to criticism of US-trained Kurdish force in Syria

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 07:31 AM

TEHRAN, Iran

Iran says a U.S. plans to form a new border security force in Syria will cause more instability and "add flames of fire" in the war-torn country.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi says the U.S. plan for a new Kurdish-led force will further complicate the conflict in Syria and is a "blatant intervention" in Syria's internal affairs.

Ghasemi's comments were carried by Iran's official news agency IRNA on Tuesday.

The new force has already been criticized by Turkey, Russia and the Syrian government.

The U.S.-led coalition says the force, expected to reach 30,000 in the next several years, is a key element of its strategy to prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State group in Syria and would be deployed along Syria's border with Turkey and Iraq.

