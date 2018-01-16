Nation & World

State police: 4 officers hurt in shooting in South Carolina

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 07:25 AM

YORK, S.C.

Four officers, including three deputies, were shot and wounded while responding to a domestic call in South Carolina.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said by telephone early Tuesday that York County sheriff's deputies answered the call near York late Monday.

Berry said deputies said the suspect was gone when officers arrived. A York police officer was shot and wounded during the search.

Berry said as officers searched some woods, three deputies were hit by a barrage of gunfire. He said the suspect also was wounded and was taken to a hospital.

Sheriff's spokesman Trent Faris told a news conference that the wounded officers were taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. He did not know their conditions early Tuesday.

SLED agents and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police participated in the search.

York is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Charlotte.

