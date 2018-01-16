Nation & World

Reports: Leading Kosovo Serb politician shot

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 03:56 AM

MITROVICA, Kosovo

Serbian media are reporting that a leading Serb politician in northern Kosovo, Oliver Ivanovic, has been shot.

There was no immediate confirmation by the police in Kosovo of the reported incident on Tuesday morning. Reports say unknown assailants opened fire on Ivanovic in front of the offices of his Citizens' Initiative Party.

Serbia's state television says that doctors are struggling to save Ivanovic's life, while Vecernje Novosti daily reported that Ivanovic has died.

The 64-year-old is one of the key politicians in Serb-dominated northern Kosovo, a former Serbian province where tensions remain high a decade after it declared independence.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A Kosovo court convicted Ivanovic of war crimes during the 1998-99 war. That verdict was overturned and a retrial is underway.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners

    Subsistence gold miners in Colombia get hit from all sides. The criminal gangs who extort money from them. The multinational companies that dominate the industry. The government that they say wants to regulate them out of existence.

In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners

In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners 1:49

In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners
Covered in blood, Óscar Pérez says Venezuela government will not allow his surrender 0:14

Covered in blood, Óscar Pérez says Venezuela government will not allow his surrender
Óscar Pérez posts video saying he is under attack by Venezuelan government forces 0:42

Óscar Pérez posts video saying he is under attack by Venezuelan government forces

View More Video