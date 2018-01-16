Nation & World

Malaysia's Najib criticizes Singapore ties under Mahathir

By ANNABELLE LIANG Associated Press

January 16, 2018 03:52 AM

SINGAPORE

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has praised his country's relations with neighboring Singapore, and criticized what he called an era of confrontation under the past leadership of his closest political rival, former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Elections are expected in Malaysia by August. Mahathir leads the country's opposition coalition, which has gained support in recent elections.

"We believe in good relations with our neighbor, with Singapore, and we've proven that we can bring tangible benefits to the people if we work closely together," Najib said in Singapore on Tuesday.

"The other side may have other ideas. We certainly do not want to return to the era of confrontational diplomacy and barbed rhetoric between our two countries," he added. "It was an era that we want to forget."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners

    Subsistence gold miners in Colombia get hit from all sides. The criminal gangs who extort money from them. The multinational companies that dominate the industry. The government that they say wants to regulate them out of existence.

In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners

In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners 1:49

In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners
Covered in blood, Óscar Pérez says Venezuela government will not allow his surrender 0:14

Covered in blood, Óscar Pérez says Venezuela government will not allow his surrender
Óscar Pérez posts video saying he is under attack by Venezuelan government forces 0:42

Óscar Pérez posts video saying he is under attack by Venezuelan government forces

View More Video