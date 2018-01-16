A general view of the new United States Embassy building, with signs for the local railway stations outside, in London, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. President Donald Trump says he canceled upcoming trip to London because he doesn't like the choice of a new embassy. Some British lawmakers have questioned whether Trump would be welcome in London after some of his earlier comments.
A general view of the new United States Embassy building, with signs for the local railway stations outside, in London, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. President Donald Trump says he canceled upcoming trip to London because he doesn't like the choice of a new embassy. Some British lawmakers have questioned whether Trump would be welcome in London after some of his earlier comments. Alastair Grant AP Photo
New US Embassy denigrated by Trump set to open in London

January 16, 2018 02:19 AM

The new U.S. Embassy in London, denigrated last week by President Donald Trump as too expensive and in a poor location, is set to open to the public.

The embassy, in the formerly industrial Nine Elms neighborhood, will open for public business Tuesday.

It replaces the embassy in Grosvenor Square that has for decades been associated with the U.S. presence in the United Kingdom. That building has been sold.

U.S. officials say it would have cost hundreds of millions of dollars to upgrade security at the older building and bring it up to modern safety standards.

Trump tweeted last week that he would not come to London to open the embassy because it was a "bad deal."

He blamed predecessor Barack Obama, although the project started under George W. Bush.

