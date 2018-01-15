FILE - This is a July 21, 2017 file photo of an Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jet. Britain's defense ministry said Monday Jan. 15, 2018 that the Royal Air Force scrambled two fighter jets as Russian planes neared U.K. airspace another illustration of ongoing tensions. The RAF has confirmed a "quick reaction alert," deploying Typhoon aircraft from a base in Scotland, but military authorities say nothing has been intercepted.
FILE - This is a July 21, 2017 file photo of an Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jet. Britain's defense ministry said Monday Jan. 15, 2018 that the Royal Air Force scrambled two fighter jets as Russian planes neared U.K. airspace another illustration of ongoing tensions. The RAF has confirmed a "quick reaction alert," deploying Typhoon aircraft from a base in Scotland, but military authorities say nothing has been intercepted.

UK air force scrambles 2 fighters to intercept Russian jets

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 02:34 PM

LONDON

Britain's Royal Air Force scrambled two fighter jets to intercept Russian strategic bombers near U.K. airspace on Monday, in another illustration of ongoing tensions.

The RAF confirmed that it sent Typhoon aircraft from the Lossiemouth base in Scotland on a "quick reaction alert" as two Tupolev Tu-160 Blackjack bombers approached Britain.

"The Russian aircraft were initially monitored by a variety of friendly nation fighters and subsequently intercepted by the RAF in the North Sea," the air force said. "At no point did the Russian aircraft enter sovereign U.K. airspace."

Russia's Defense Ministry said the pair of bombers flew over the Barents, Norwegian and North seas during a 13-hour training mission that covered neutral waters, in line with international norms.

"All flights by Russian aircraft are performed in strict accordance with international rules for using airspace without infringement on any countries' borders," the ministry said in a statement.

Encounters between Russian and NATO warplanes have become increasingly frequent as Moscow has demonstrated its resurgent military might.

Russia also has increased its navy's presence in the Mediterranean and other areas.

Last week, the HMS Westminster, a Portsmouth-based Type 23 frigate, was ordered to intercept two Russian corvettes and two supporting vessels that neared U.K. waters en route to their Baltic base.

