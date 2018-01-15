UK air force scrambles 2 fighters to intercept Russian jets

FILE - This is a July 21, 2017 file photo of an Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jet. Britain's defense ministry said Monday Jan. 15, 2018 that the Royal Air Force scrambled two fighter jets as Russian planes neared U.K. airspace another illustration of ongoing tensions. The RAF has confirmed a "quick reaction alert," deploying Typhoon aircraft from a base in Scotland, but military authorities say nothing has been intercepted. PA, File via AP Owen Humphreys