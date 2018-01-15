Nation & World

Pakistan briefs senior US envoy on counterterrorism efforts

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 07:37 AM

ISLAMABAD

Pakistani officials have briefed a visiting senior U.S. diplomat on recent efforts to combat terrorism, after President Donald Trump suspended security assistance to the longtime ally.

The Foreign Office said the delegation led by Acting Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells was briefed Monday on "recent counter-terrorism actions taken by Pakistan's law enforcement agencies that contributed to visible improvement in the security situation of Pakistan."

The statement said these actions "would also contribute towards peace and stability in the entire region."

U.S. officials have long accused Pakistan of harboring militant groups that carry out attacks in neighboring Afghanistan, charges denied by Islamabad. Earlier this month, the U.S. said it would suspend military aid until Pakistan takes decisive action against militants. The decision could affect up to $2 billion in aid.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Drone footage shows plane dangled over cliff edge in northern Turkey

    A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in northern Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea. The incident late Saturday created panic among the 162 passengers and crew on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, but they were all evacuated safely. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said Sunday that investigators were trying to determine why the plane had left the runway.

Drone footage shows plane dangled over cliff edge in northern Turkey

Drone footage shows plane dangled over cliff edge in northern Turkey 1:25

Drone footage shows plane dangled over cliff edge in northern Turkey
Car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of California office 1:54

Car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of California office
Navy base video of underwater training 2:04

Navy base video of underwater training

View More Video