FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2016 file photo, the motorcade carrying then U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrives at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Ritz Carlton in Saudi Arabia's capital may be reopening its doors in times for Valentine's Day 2018 after serving as a prison for the country's elite caught up in what the government has described as a crackdown on corruption. The hotel's website on Monday, Jan 15, 2018 showed bookings available beginning from Feb. 14.
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2016 file photo, the motorcade carrying then U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrives at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Ritz Carlton in Saudi Arabia's capital may be reopening its doors in times for Valentine's Day 2018 after serving as a prison for the country's elite caught up in what the government has described as a crackdown on corruption. The hotel's website on Monday, Jan 15, 2018 showed bookings available beginning from Feb. 14. Jacquelyn Martin, Pool, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2016 file photo, the motorcade carrying then U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrives at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Ritz Carlton in Saudi Arabia's capital may be reopening its doors in times for Valentine's Day 2018 after serving as a prison for the country's elite caught up in what the government has described as a crackdown on corruption. The hotel's website on Monday, Jan 15, 2018 showed bookings available beginning from Feb. 14. Jacquelyn Martin, Pool, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Ritz Carlton, a luxury Saudi prison, takes Feb. 14 bookings

By FAY ABUELGASIM Associated Press

January 15, 2018 07:22 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

The Ritz Carlton in Saudi Arabia's capital may be reopening its doors in time for Valentine's Day, after serving for several months as a prison for the country's elite caught up in what the government has described as a crackdown on corruption.

The Ritz Carlton's website on Monday showed bookings available beginning Feb. 14.

An unidentified call center employee handling bookings for the hotel said: "Bookings are available from the 14th of February, but the hotel is not liable if the booking is cancelled. Local authorities might extend the hotel lockout for security reasons."

Sarah Walker-Kerr, a Dubai-based spokeswoman for Marriott, of which the Ritz Carlton is a subsidiary, declined to comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Phone lines to the hotel have been cut off since Nov. 5, when the crackdown began.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Drone footage shows plane dangled over cliff edge in northern Turkey

    A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in northern Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea. The incident late Saturday created panic among the 162 passengers and crew on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, but they were all evacuated safely. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said Sunday that investigators were trying to determine why the plane had left the runway.

Drone footage shows plane dangled over cliff edge in northern Turkey

Drone footage shows plane dangled over cliff edge in northern Turkey 1:25

Drone footage shows plane dangled over cliff edge in northern Turkey
Car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of California office 1:54

Car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of California office
Navy base video of underwater training 2:04

Navy base video of underwater training

View More Video