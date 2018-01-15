Ritz Carlton, a luxury Saudi prison, takes Feb. 14 bookings

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2016 file photo, the motorcade carrying then U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrives at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Ritz Carlton in Saudi Arabia's capital may be reopening its doors in times for Valentine's Day 2018 after serving as a prison for the country's elite caught up in what the government has described as a crackdown on corruption. The hotel's website on Monday, Jan 15, 2018 showed bookings available beginning from Feb. 14. Jacquelyn Martin, Pool, File AP Photo