Palestinian leader rebukes Trump: 'Shame on you'

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 02:10 PM

RAMALLAH, West Bank

The Palestinian leader says President Donald Trump should be ashamed of himself for his handling of Mideast peace efforts.

In a fiery speech to the Palestinian Central Council, a decision-making body, on Sunday, President Mahmoud Abbas criticized Trump and his policies toward the Palestinians, including his recognition last month of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Abbas said "shame on you" for Trump's claim that the Palestinians refuse to negotiate. He says the Palestinians remain committed to negotiations, but are ready to reject what they fear will be an unfair proposal from the White House.

The rhetoric reflects the strained relations between the Palestinians and the Trump administration. The Palestinians view his Jerusalem declaration as having destroyed his credibility as a Mideast peace broker.

