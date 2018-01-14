Turkey vows to attack Kurdish enclave in Syria within 'days'

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures to supporters of his ruling Justice and Development Party AKP), at a rally in Bingol, eastern Turkey, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Erdogan has said Turkey will oust Kurdish militants from Afrin, northern Syria, as the military shelled the area from across the border. Turkey considers the YPG a terror group and an extension of the Kurdish insurgency within its own borders.