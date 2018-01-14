Nation & World

Egypt reshuffles its government, appoints 4 new ministers

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 06:59 AM

CAIRO

Egypt's parliament has approved a limited Cabinet reshuffle, appointing new ministers for culture, tourism, local development and business.

Approval Sunday by the 596-seat chamber paves the way for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to swear in the new ministers.

The new ministers include French-educated Einas Abdel-Dayem, a career flute player currently in charge of the Cairo Opera House, an arts and music complex at the heart of Cairo that has been a beacon of culture for Egyptians since the 1980s.

Another woman, U.S.-educated economist Rania al-Mashat, takes over the tourism portfolio, a key job at a time when Egypt is struggling to revive the lucrative sector decimated by years of turmoil following a 2011 popular uprising.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tide Pods Challenge is the latest teen craze

    Even though it started as a meme in social media, teens all over the country started recreating it by eating Tide Pods as in this new YouTube challenge.

Tide Pods Challenge is the latest teen craze

Tide Pods Challenge is the latest teen craze 0:48

Tide Pods Challenge is the latest teen craze
Dolphins mug for camera in awareness test 2:08

Dolphins mug for camera in awareness test
Coast Guard airlifts dogs stranded on golf course by California mudslides 3:16

Coast Guard airlifts dogs stranded on golf course by California mudslides

View More Video