Prominent Egyptian activist acquitted of illegal protest

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014 file photo, Mahienour el-Masry, left, a prominent activist and rights lawyer, takes notes during a trial of activists, in Cairo, Egypt. In a verdict issued late Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, an appeals court in Alexandria, Egypt acquitted el-Masry of charges of taking part in an illegal demonstration. El-Masry was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison last month over participating in a protest against the government's transfer of two strategic Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia. Nariman El-Mofty, File AP Photo