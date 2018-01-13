Frustration grows 18 months into police shooting probes

FILE - In this file image made from video, taken July 5, 2016, Alton Sterling is held by two Baton Rouge police officers, with one holding a hand gun, outside a convenience store in Baton Rouge, La. Moments later, one of the officers shot and killed Sterling. The criminal investigation of Alton Sterling's fatal shooting has lasted more than a year-and-a-half, and there's no clear end in sight. A federal investigation of the shooting lasted nearly 10 months before the Justice Department ruled out federal charges against the officers. More than eight months have passed since Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office inherited the case to decide if any state charges are warranted. Arthur Reed via AP, File)