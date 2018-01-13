Girl Scouts join fight over bridge named for segregationist

FILE - This Sept. 28, 2017 file photo shows the Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge over the Savannah river, in Savannah, Ga. The Girl Scouts have hired a lobbyist, met with the governor and made plans for a milk-and-cookies reception for Georgia lawmakers as they try to get a Savannah bridge renamed for Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low. Sue Else of the Girls Scouts of Historic Georgia says up to 300 scouts will visit the state Capitol in February 2018 to meet with lawmakers about the bridge. Russ Bynum AP Photo