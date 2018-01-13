President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, to travel to Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla.
President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, to travel to Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. AP Photo
President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, to travel to Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. AP Photo

Nation & World

Trump defends vulgar immigrant comments, partly denies them

By JILL COLVIN and ALAN FRAM Associated Press

January 13, 2018 12:49 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has offered a partial denial in public but privately defended his extraordinary remarks disparaging Haitians and African countries a day earlier.

Trump said Friday he was only expressing what many people think but won't say about immigrants from economically depressed countries. That's according to a person who spoke to the president as criticism of his comments ricocheted around the globe.

The president spent Thursday evening making a flurry of calls to friends and outside advisers to judge their reaction to the tempest. The confidant says Trump wasn't apologetic about his inflammatory remarks and denied he was racist, instead blaming the media for distorting his meaning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

    Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights Movement can be credited for building a legal foundation that feminist legal theorists expanded upon to fight sexual harassment. Many of the first lawsuits were brought by African American women like Mechelle Vinson, whose case led to the Supreme Court’s landmark 1986 ruling that employers could be liable for the sexual harassers who preyed on women at their workplace.

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know
Navy base video of underwater training 2:04

Navy base video of underwater training
Tide Pods Challenge is the latest teen craze 0:48

Tide Pods Challenge is the latest teen craze

View More Video