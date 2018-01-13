AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Trump defends vulgar immigrant comments, partly denies them
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has offered a partial denial in public but privately defended his extraordinary remarks disparaging Haitians and African countries a day earlier.
Trump said Friday he was only expressing what many people think but won't say about immigrants from economically depressed countries. That's according to a person who spoke to the president as criticism of his comments ricocheted around the globe.
The president spent Thursday evening making a flurry of calls to friends and outside advisers to judge their reaction to the tempest. The confidant says Trump wasn't apologetic about his inflammatory remarks and denied he was racist, instead blaming the media for distorting his meaning.
___
Trump comments highlight racial impact of migration platform
DENVER (AP) — For years, a movement to limit the number of migrants into the U.S. and end a system that favors family members of legal residents has had to fend off criticism that it's as a poorly veiled attempt to produce a whiter America.
Then its most prominent supporter told members of Congress in the Oval Office this week that the U.S. needs fewer immigrants from Haiti and Africa and more from places like Norway.
President Donald Trump's use of a vulgar term to describe African countries triggered widespread condemnation, and left the small cluster of immigration hard-line groups whose agenda Trump has embraced scrambling to distance themselves from the president.
"They say it's about numbers, merit, security and control," Frank Sharry of the immigrant rights group America's Voice said of organizations that share Trump's desire to reduce both illegal and legal immigration to the U.S. "All of those are coded words that mean fewer brown, black and yellow immigrants into a white nation."
Hard-line immigration activists, who prefer the term "restrictionists," argue that the system they espouse — fewer overall migrants, an end to the family-based system that favors relatives of people already legally in the U.S. and a greater emphasis on picking immigrants with skills — is not racially motivated. They note, for example, that immigrants from some African countries have higher rates of education that the U.S.-born population and may benefit from a more skill-based approach.
___
Who'd prefer their country to Trump's US? Norwegians would
STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Norwegians generally live longer than Americans. There's a generous safety net of health care and pensions. And although it's pricey, the country last year was named the happiest on Earth.
President Donald Trump says the United States should take in more Norwegians, but is it any wonder that more Americans are going the other way?
The country of 5.2 million people that seldom makes global headlines awoke Friday to the news that Trump wanted to have more immigrants from Norway, rather than Haiti and countries in Africa that he disparaged with a vulgar term.
The comments came after Trump met Wednesday with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in Washington. His remarks were seen in Oslo as racially charged and sharply at odds with Norwegian values of inclusivity.
"This says a lot about what Trump thinks it means to be an American. It is more about ethnicity than shared values," said Hilde Restad, an associate professor in international affairs and a former U.S. resident.
___
Frustrations, tragedy mount for California mudslide town
MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — Frustrations and dark discoveries mounted for a California town ravaged by a deadly and destructive mudslide.
Most of the people of Montecito, a town usually known for its serenity and luxury, were under orders to stay out of town as gas and power were expected to be shut off Saturday for repairs.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown on Thursday expanded what was known as the public safety exclusion zone to incorporate most of the town. That meant even those who had stayed behind would have to leave and those who entered the zone would be subject to arrest.
"It is a little frustrating," said Sarah Ettman, whose home was undamaged and whose section of town still had gas and electricity. "It's martial law here, basically."
However, with most utilities about to be cut off and sewage running into the nearby creek, she decided to heed the order to leave.
___
AP news guide: Russia probes still going strong in 2018
WASHINGTON (AP) — Late last year, lawyers for President Donald Trump expressed optimism that special counsel Robert Mueller was nearing the end of his probe of Russia's interference in the 2016 election. But if there was hope in the White House that Trump might be moving past an investigation that has dogged his presidency from the start, 2018 is beginning without signs of abatement. In fact, the new year set off a flurry of developments in the probes by Mueller and Congress ranging in importance from the trivial to the ominous.
Here are some of the recent events that suggest Trump's Russia woes aren't going away anytime soon:
GO!
In a remarkable broadside against a fellow conservative, two Republican House members called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign, criticizing his Justice Department for not cooperating with Congress and for leaks related to its Russia investigation.
Reps. Mark Meadows of North Carolina and Jim Jordan of Ohio criticized Sessions in an opinion piece published Jan. 4 on the Washington Examiner's website. The headline said: "It's time for Jeff Sessions to go."
___
Man convicted of 3 killing civil rights workers dies in jail
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Edgar Ray Killen, a 1960s Ku Klux Klan leader who was convicted decades later in the "Mississippi Burning" slayings of three civil rights workers, has died in prison at the age of 92, the state's corrections department announced.
Killen was serving three consecutive 20-year terms for manslaughter when he died at 9 p.m. Thursday inside the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. An autopsy was pending, but no foul play was suspected, the statement Friday said.
His conviction came 41 years to the day after James Chaney, Michael Schwerner and Andrew Goodman, all in their 20s, were ambushed and killed by Klansmen.
The three Freedom Summer workers had been investigating the burning of a black church near Philadelphia, Mississippi. A deputy sheriff in Philadelphia had arrested them on a traffic charge, then released them after alerting a mob. Mississippi's then-governor claimed their disappearance was a hoax, and segregationist Sen. Jim Eastland told President Lyndon Johnson it was a "publicity stunt" before their bodies were dug up.
The slayings shocked the nation, helped spur passage of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964 and were dramatized in the 1988 movie "Mississippi Burning." The movie title came from the name of the FBI investigation.
___
Arizona Republican embraces Trump in high-profile Senate bid
PHOENIX (AP) — Martha McSally wants Arizona to know she supports President Donald Trump.
The Republican congresswoman has voted with the Republican president nearly 97 percent of the time so far. She says that young immigrants shouldn't be shielded from deportation unless Democrats agree to build Trump's massive border wall. She doesn't even mind if the tough-talking commander-in-chief described Haiti and other African nations with vulgar language earlier in the week.
"I speak a little salty behind closed doors at times as well, so I'm not going to throw the first stone on using any language," said McSally, who wants to be Arizona's next U.S. senator. She added, "You better believe I will keep working with President Trump."
The enthusiastic allegiance marks a shift for McSally, who refused to endorse Trump's presidential campaign and refuses even now to say whether she voted for him. But her party fight to maintain control of the Senate in 2018, the 51-year-old former fighter pilot is betting big that she needs Trump's most passionate supporters on her side if she's to keep outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake's seat in Republican hands.
The seat is empty, in large part, because Flake could not — or would not — "be complicit or silent" about his deep concerns with the Trump presidency.
___
John Tunney, ex-US senator from California, dies at 83
LOS ANGELES (AP) — John V. Tunney, whose successful campaign for a California seat in the U.S. Senate became the basis for the 1972 Robert Redford film "The Candidate," has died. He was 83.
Tunney died of prostate cancer Friday at a home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, his brother, Jay Tunney, told The Associated Press.
Tunney was among the youngest people elected to the U.S. Senate in the past century when he won his seat in 1970 at age 36. He then became one of the youngest in recent history to lose a Senate seat when he was defeated after just one term.
The charismatic young Democrat, who was often compared to the Kennedy brothers, had to quiet some of his idealism and swing to the center to beat the 68-year-old Republican incumbent George Murphy in 1970.
Director Michael Ritchie worked on Tunney's campaign, and the story of competing generations and the machinations of elections was perfect fodder for the political-minded Hollywood of the day.
___
North Korea offers talk on art troupe's visit to Olympics
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea said Saturday that North Korea proposed that their talks next week address a North Korean art troupe's visit to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in the South, rather than the participation of the nation's athletes.
Pyongyang wants talks on sending its athletes and other officials to the February Olympics to be held at a later date so that next Monday's talks can focus primarily on the North Korean art troupe's participation in the Games, Seoul's Unification Ministry said.
Officials from the rival Koreas met earlier this week in the border village of Panmunjom, their first talks in more than two years. At that meeting they agreed to hold military talks and send a North Korean delegation of officials, athletes, cheerleaders, journalists and others to the Olympics.
The Unification Ministry said North Korea wanted to send a delegation headed by the director of the arts and performance bureau of the North's culture ministry to next Monday's talks. A conductor and two other officials from a North Korean orchestra will also be part of the delegation, the ministry said.
Separately, the International Olympic Committee has proposed a meeting on Jan. 20 at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, involving the rival Koreas to discuss North Korea's participation in Pyeongchang.
___
Atlanta's Matt Ryan aims for happy homecoming in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quarterback Matt Ryan has another shot at a happy homecoming.
A berth in the NFC championship game is at stake when Ryan leads the Atlanta Falcons (11-6) against the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) in a divisional playoff Saturday. Ryan, who grew up rooting for the Eagles and went to Philadelphia's William Penn Charter School, is 1-3 at the Linc.
"I'm used to it now," Ryan said about returning home. "Playing as long as I have, I understand regardless of where we play you have to be at your best every week. The one nice part is there will be a lot of familiar faces, friendly faces after the game, which is always nice."
Ryan had his worst game of his MVP season last year in Atlanta's 24-15 loss in Philly on Nov. 13, 2016. He was 18 of 33 for 267 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
"Obviously, there will be some scheme from that game that we'll take, what went well and what didn't go well and try to improve on that," Ryan said. "We're a different team than we were last year when we played them and they're a different team. It will be some carry over, but it will be a little bit different."
