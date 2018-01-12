Former Hondura's President Jose Manuel Zelaya is pulled away to safety after the military police threw tear gas during protest near the presidential house in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Following a disputed election marred by irregularities, incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez was declared the victor and will be inaugurated on Jan. 27. Zelaya and the opposition party candidate do not recognize Hernandez's victory and are protesting against the result.
Former Hondura's President Jose Manuel Zelaya is pulled away to safety after the military police threw tear gas during protest near the presidential house in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Following a disputed election marred by irregularities, incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez was declared the victor and will be inaugurated on Jan. 27. Zelaya and the opposition party candidate do not recognize Hernandez's victory and are protesting against the result.
Nation & World

Protests against Honduran leader's re-election turn violent

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 11:13 PM

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras

Protests against the re-election of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez have turned violent with security forces firing tear gas and some marchers breaking windows and setting fires.

Video from Friday's protests showed former President Manuel Zelaya being shoved by military police. Zelaya and defeated presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla also suffered the effects of tear gas.

Hernandez was awarded the electoral win weeks after the November vote and a disputed vote tally. The opposition alleged fraud and plans to continue protesting through Hernandez's swearing in on Jan. 27.

Security forces and protesters were injured during the clash. Miguel Osorio, spokesman at the University School Hospital, says 10 people were treated there.

Hernandez blamed the opposition for the violence, noting that protesters had damaged the nearby Marriott hotel.

