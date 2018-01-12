Republicans ask Supreme Court to block redistricting order

File-This June 1, 2017, file photo shows Chief Justice John Roberts joining other justices of the U.S. Supreme Court for an official group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. North Carolina Republican legislative leaders asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, jan. 12, 2018, to block enforcement of an order throwing out the state's congressional map because the lines were too partisan and directing a redraw almost immediately. The lawmakers' attorneys filed a motion with Chief Justice Roberts seeking delay of the lower court judges' directive that the General Assembly draw a replacement map by Jan. 24. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo