Nation & World

Trump: No trip to London because of embassy choice

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 01:58 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says he is canceling an upcoming trip to London because he doesn't like the Obama administration's choice of a new embassy there.

Some British lawmakers questioned whether Trump would be welcome in London because of previous tweets and criticism of Muslims and his sniping at London Mayor Sadiq Khan in the aftermath of a terror attack in that city last year.

But Trump's late-night tweet singled out problems with the handling of the embassy.

"Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for "peanuts," only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!"

