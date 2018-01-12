In this Jan. 6, 2018 photo, opposition leader Salvador Nasralla is surrounded by supporters as he arrives for a rally where he reaffirmed his claim on the presidency of Honduras, in the central park of San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Following a disputed election marred by irregularities, incumbent Juan Orlando Hernandez was declared the victor and will be inaugurated on Jan. 27. At a march and rally that drew thousands Saturday, Nasralla said he would not stop calling for protests and civil disobedience until Hernandez agrees to step down.
Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 12:02 AM

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

Drivers from around the world took off in motorcycles, cars, trucks and other vehicles to start the Dakar 2018 race, a grueling two-week competition covering nearly 9,000 kilometers (5,592 miles) across Peru, Bolivia and Argentina.

In Honduras, opposition presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla and thousands of supporters marched to reaffirm his claim to victory in a disputed election marred by irregularities.

Chilean demonstrators clashed with riot police on 10th anniversary of the police killing of Mapuche indigenous activist Matias Catrileoof.

Venezuelans waded into the polluted Guaire River in Caracas searching for lost jewelry and other items they might be able to sell as a way to eke out a living during the country's economic crunch.

In Mexico City, a balloon carrying a child's wish for Three Kings Day gifts snagged in a power line.

Thousands of singing and dancing devils took over the Ecuadorean mountain town of Pillaro for six days of revelry in the streets during the annual New Year's festival known as "La Diablada."

A Cuban boy dressed as a "Guajiro" traveled in a vintage American car during a caravan marking the 59th anniversary of the arrival of Fidel Castro and his rebel army in Regla.

___

Curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

