The Latest: Lawyer denies Missouri governor slapped ex-lover

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016, file photo, Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens and his wife Sheena speak to the media in St. Louis after she had been robbed at gunpoint the day before. Responding to a news report that overshadowed his annual State of the State address Wednesday night, Jan. 10, 2018, the Republican governor acknowledged he's been "unfaithful" in his marriage but denied allegations that he blackmailed the woman to stay quiet. The couple released a statement late Wednesday after the report that he had a sexual relationship with his former hairdresser in 2015. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo