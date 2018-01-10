African elephant, hippo, rhino populations shrink in wartime

In this 2014 photo provided by Joshua Daskin, a hippopotamus charges into the waters of Lake Urema, in Gorongosa National Park, Mozambique. Although some animals are killed in the crossfire or by mines, war primarily changes social and economic conditions in a way that make it tough on animals, said study co-author Rob Pringle, an ecologist at Princeton University. Gorongosa's hippos and other wildlife were devastated by civil war in the 1980s and 90s, but have recovered dramatically over the past decade thanks to a pioneering effort by the Mozambican Government to enlist conservationists, scientists, and local communities in ecological restoration. Joshua Daskin via AP)