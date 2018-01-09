Animal rights group presses Army on wild horse roundups

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2014 file photo provided by the U.S. Army, feral horses graze in front of a soldier riding in an armored Humvee, as part of a security detail, at the Fort Polk Joint Readiness Training Center, in Fort Polk, La. Animal rights advocates want a federal court to make an Army base in Louisiana stop rounding up hundreds of feral horses on land it owns or uses. Court papers filed Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, say Fort Polk began escalating efforts in November and may be trying to eliminate the herds before a judge can decide whether the roundups are legal. U.S. Army 40th Public Affairs Detachment via AP, File Sgt. William Gore