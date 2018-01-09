This Sept. 6, 2016, photo provided by Best Fur Friends Rescue, shows Dr. Bill Kinsinger, with Rascal, a dog from Fort Worth Animal Care & Control, in Gainesville, Texas. Official said Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, that Kinsinger, a doctor volunteering for a dog rescue operation who failed to land his small plane at an airport in Central Texas as planned and was later tracked by fighter jets flying over the Gulf of Mexico appeared unresponsive and may have been suffering from a lack of oxygen. A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said the plane kept flying and was last observed on radar 219 miles northwest of Cancun, Mexico, flying at 15,000 feet. Kinsinger took off from Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City Wednesday afternoon after filing a flight plan to land in Georgetown, Texas.
This Sept. 6, 2016, photo provided by Best Fur Friends Rescue, shows Dr. Bill Kinsinger, with Rascal, a dog from Fort Worth Animal Care & Control, in Gainesville, Texas. Official said Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, that Kinsinger, a doctor volunteering for a dog rescue operation who failed to land his small plane at an airport in Central Texas as planned and was later tracked by fighter jets flying over the Gulf of Mexico appeared unresponsive and may have been suffering from a lack of oxygen. A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said the plane kept flying and was last observed on radar 219 miles northwest of Cancun, Mexico, flying at 15,000 feet. Kinsinger took off from Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City Wednesday afternoon after filing a flight plan to land in Georgetown, Texas. Best Fur Friends Rescue via AP)

Nation & World

Coast Guard ends search for Oklahoma pilot in Gulf of Mexico

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 08:31 AM

DALLAS

The Coast Guard is no longer searching for an Oklahoma pilot who went missing over the Gulf of Mexico while flying a dog-rescue mission to Texas.

The agency said in a statement Monday that Coast Guard air and seacraft and two Mexican naval ships searched for 55-year-old Dr. Bill Kinsinger for five days, covering over 18,000 square miles (31,000 sq. km).

Kinsinger, of Edmond, Oklahoma, was flying his Cirrus SR22T to Georgetown, Texas, on Jan. 3 to collect a disabled Husky to deliver to a foster home in Oklahoma. Authorities believe Kinsinger lost consciousness due to a lack of oxygen, and that he overshot his destination by hundreds of miles.

North American Aerospace Defense Command dispatched fighter jets to try to steer him back on course, but to no avail.

