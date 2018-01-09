Coast Guard ends search for Oklahoma pilot in Gulf of Mexico

This Sept. 6, 2016, photo provided by Best Fur Friends Rescue, shows Dr. Bill Kinsinger, with Rascal, a dog from Fort Worth Animal Care & Control, in Gainesville, Texas. Official said Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, that Kinsinger, a doctor volunteering for a dog rescue operation who failed to land his small plane at an airport in Central Texas as planned and was later tracked by fighter jets flying over the Gulf of Mexico appeared unresponsive and may have been suffering from a lack of oxygen. A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said the plane kept flying and was last observed on radar 219 miles northwest of Cancun, Mexico, flying at 15,000 feet. Kinsinger took off from Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City Wednesday afternoon after filing a flight plan to land in Georgetown, Texas. Best Fur Friends Rescue via AP)