Baltimore could host matches during 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 06:14 PM

BALTIMORE

Baltimore could play host to 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer matches if the sport's international governing body selects a joint North American bid.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the city's Board of Estimates is expected to approve an agreement among FIFA, the United States Soccer Federation Inc. and Baltimore to host matches on Wednesday.

In June, FIFA will choose between a bid from Morocco and a joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico to determine the 2026 location of the international tournament. The North American countries have submitted a list of 32 cities that could host games, which is expected to be narrowed to around a dozen.

Maryland Sports Executive Director Terry Hasseltine said last year that M&T Bank Stadium would be an "ideal" World Cup venue.

