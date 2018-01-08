Man accused of stabbing Los Angeles sheriff's detective

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies respond to a deputy stabbing incident at a Jack in the Box restaurant on Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, Calif., Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. A man was arrested Monday after he walked up to a Los Angeles County sheriff's detective outside the fast food restaurant, asked him if he was a law enforcement officer and then stabbed him in the chest, investigators said. The Santa Clarita Valley Signal via AP Austin Dave