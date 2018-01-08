Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies respond to a deputy stabbing incident at a Jack in the Box restaurant on Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, Calif., Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. A man was arrested Monday after he walked up to a Los Angeles County sheriff's detective outside the fast food restaurant, asked him if he was a law enforcement officer and then stabbed him in the chest, investigators said.
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies respond to a deputy stabbing incident at a Jack in the Box restaurant on Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, Calif., Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. A man was arrested Monday after he walked up to a Los Angeles County sheriff's detective outside the fast food restaurant, asked him if he was a law enforcement officer and then stabbed him in the chest, investigators said. The Santa Clarita Valley Signal via AP Austin Dave
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies respond to a deputy stabbing incident at a Jack in the Box restaurant on Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, Calif., Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. A man was arrested Monday after he walked up to a Los Angeles County sheriff's detective outside the fast food restaurant, asked him if he was a law enforcement officer and then stabbed him in the chest, investigators said. The Santa Clarita Valley Signal via AP Austin Dave

Nation & World

Man accused of stabbing Los Angeles sheriff's detective

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 09:52 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

SANTA CLARITA, Calif.

A man was arrested Monday after he walked up to a Los Angeles County sheriff's detective outside a fast food restaurant, asked him if he was a law enforcement officer and then stabbed him in the chest, investigators said.

The detective was walking out of a Jack in the Box restaurant in the city of Santa Clarita north of Los Angeles around 10 a.m. when he was approached by a man who asked him if he was a sheriff's deputy, said Capt. Darren Harris, a sheriff's department spokesman. When the detective said yes, the man immediately stabbed him in the chest with a large kitchen knife and then ran off, he said.

The 26-year veteran detective, who investigates sex crimes, was able to make his way back to his car and called for help, Harris said. The knife was found near the scene, authorities said.

After a two-hour manhunt, deputies found Donald Chinchilla, 21, hiding in the backyard of a home a few blocks from the restaurant.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Harris said. A telephone number for Chinchilla could not immediately be located in public records.

The detective, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital in good condition and is expected to survive, authorities said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Air Force fighers intercept Russian jets over Baltics

    The 493rd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, belonging to the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom, executes safe and standard intercepts while participating in the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission. Intercepts are a regular occurrence, and U.S. Air Force pilots routinely conduct them in a safe and professional manner.

Air Force fighers intercept Russian jets over Baltics

Air Force fighers intercept Russian jets over Baltics 1:05

Air Force fighers intercept Russian jets over Baltics
Freezing floodwater swamps cars in Massachusetts during 'Bomb Cyclone' 0:42

Freezing floodwater swamps cars in Massachusetts during 'Bomb Cyclone'
National Zoo debuts first Amur tiger in 70 years 0:58

National Zoo debuts first Amur tiger in 70 years

View More Video