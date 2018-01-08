Nation & World

Groups sue, aim to learn if sheriffs profit from jail food

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Two advocacy groups have sued Alabama sheriffs seeking records about whether sheriffs have profited from jailhouse food programs.

The Atlanta-based Southern Center for Human Rights and the Alabama Appleseed Center for Law and Justice on Monday filed the lawsuit against 49 sheriffs they said did not comply with a public records request.

Alabama law has allowed sheriffs to keep leftover food money. A federal judge in 2009 ordered one Alabama sheriff, nicknamed "Sheriff Corndog" jailed, because he made $200,000 over three years while inmates ate corndogs twice a day.

Alabama Appleseed executive director Frank Knaack said the public has a right to know whether sheriffs "are meeting the basic human needs of incarcerated people in their care, or are instead filling their personal coffers."

