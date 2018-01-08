FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2015, file photo, Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis listens to a customer at the Rowan County Courthouse in Morehead, Ky. The Kentucky clerk who spent five days in jail for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples has filed for re-election, according to documents on the Secretary of State's website.
Nation & World

Clerk who denied marriage licenses files for re-election

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 12:06 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

A Kentucky clerk who spent five days in jail for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples has filed for re-election.

Kim Davis filed for re-election last week, according to documents on the Secretary of State's website. She had announced in November she planned to seek a second term.

Davis caused an international uproar when she stopped issuing marriage licenses in 2015 after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down laws banning same-sex unions. Davis was jailed after she refused to obey a judge ordering her to issue the licenses. The state legislature later changed the law to remove clerks' names from the licenses.

Davis will run as a Republican. Four Democrats have filed for the seat. They include David Ermold, a gay man who was initially denied a marriage license in 2015.

