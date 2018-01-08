Nation & World

Burlington College trustee says she had federal interview

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 02:31 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BURLINGTON, Vt.

A former Burlington College trustee says she testified about the fundraising deal that was undertaken while U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' wife was president of the now-defunct Vermont school.

Burlington College closed in 2016 after struggling under the weight of its $10 million purchase of property and buildings from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington in 2010 during Jane Sanders' presidency. The Burlington Free Press reports former trustee Robin Lloyd said Sunday she testified before a panel about the property purchase after receiving a grand jury subpoena.

Lloyd is the former chairwoman of the school's development committee. She says she was asked mainly timeline questions about the period from 2010 to 2011.

A spokesman for the independent senator's family says they have no reason to believe prosecutors have empaneled a grand jury.

