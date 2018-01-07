Nation & World

Nigerian army says gang leader known as Don Wani killed

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 04:21 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

WARRI, Nigeria

The Nigerian army says it has killed a gang leader who was accused of planning a New Year's Day massacre that left 17 people dead.

Army spokesman Col. Aminu Iliyasu says that Prince Igwedibia — popularly known as Don Wani or Don Waney — was killed Saturday evening, along with two of his lieutenants. The suspects were killed during a heavy gunbattle with security officers in Enugu state in eastern Nigeria.

Igwedibia had being accused of killing dozens of people including police officers, ambushing security patrol teams and kidnapping scores of others for ransom.

The Rivers state governor had granted Igwedibia and his group amnesty about a year ago in exchange for his weapons. But the group later backed out of the deal and again took up arms.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Air Force fighers intercept Russian jets over Baltics

    The 493rd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, belonging to the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom, executes safe and standard intercepts while participating in the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission. Intercepts are a regular occurrence, and U.S. Air Force pilots routinely conduct them in a safe and professional manner.

Air Force fighers intercept Russian jets over Baltics

Air Force fighers intercept Russian jets over Baltics 1:05

Air Force fighers intercept Russian jets over Baltics
Freezing floodwater swamps cars in Massachusetts during 'Bomb Cyclone' 0:42

Freezing floodwater swamps cars in Massachusetts during 'Bomb Cyclone'
National Zoo debuts first Amur tiger in 70 years 0:58

National Zoo debuts first Amur tiger in 70 years

View More Video