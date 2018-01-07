Mercedes-Benz Stadium, host of the 2018 college football championship game, stands along the downtown skyline in Atlanta, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Atlanta's mayor is promising a "safe, smooth and secure" college football championship game Monday, despite the traffic problems expected to be caused by President Donald Trump's motorcade, but none of the many agencies involved are taking any chances.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, host of the 2018 college football championship game, stands along the downtown skyline in Atlanta, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Atlanta's mayor is promising a "safe, smooth and secure" college football championship game Monday, despite the traffic problems expected to be caused by President Donald Trump's motorcade, but none of the many agencies involved are taking any chances. David Goldman AP Photo
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, host of the 2018 college football championship game, stands along the downtown skyline in Atlanta, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Atlanta's mayor is promising a "safe, smooth and secure" college football championship game Monday, despite the traffic problems expected to be caused by President Donald Trump's motorcade, but none of the many agencies involved are taking any chances. David Goldman AP Photo

Nation & World

FBI: Drones spotted in sky before title game despite ban

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 10:17 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ATLANTA

The FBI says drones have been spotted in restricted air space surrounding the Atlanta stadium where college football's title game will be held, despite a temporary ban.

FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson said Sunday that flying drones or aircraft in the area of Mercedes-Benz stadium and the nearby entertainment venues is a violation of federal law.

The Federal Aviation Administration banned aircraft including drones from Saturday through Monday night, when the University of Georgia faces the University of Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship.

Despite the ban, Rowson said drones were spotted in the restricted area Saturday, and he warned that violators would be prosecuted. Sunday's statement didn't specify exactly where the drones were spotted, or who was flying them.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Air Force fighers intercept Russian jets over Baltics

    The 493rd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, belonging to the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom, executes safe and standard intercepts while participating in the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission. Intercepts are a regular occurrence, and U.S. Air Force pilots routinely conduct them in a safe and professional manner.

Air Force fighers intercept Russian jets over Baltics

Air Force fighers intercept Russian jets over Baltics 1:05

Air Force fighers intercept Russian jets over Baltics
Freezing floodwater swamps cars in Massachusetts during 'Bomb Cyclone' 0:42

Freezing floodwater swamps cars in Massachusetts during 'Bomb Cyclone'
National Zoo debuts first Amur tiger in 70 years 0:58

National Zoo debuts first Amur tiger in 70 years

View More Video