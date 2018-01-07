FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, a man watches a TV screen showing a file footage of North Korea's missile launch and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. With little time to spare, North and South Korea are preparing to discuss Kim Jong Un’s offer to send a delegation to next month’s Winter Olympics. The signs read "South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile traveled about 3,700 kilometers."
Nation & World

UN envoy says no change in US position on North Korea talks

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 11:11 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's U.N. ambassador says the administration hasn't changed its conditions regarding talks with North Korea amid growing tensions over the North's nuclear and missile programs.

Ambassador Nikki Haley is making clear North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) would first need to stop weapons testing.

Trump said on Saturday that he was open to talking to Kim.

Haley tells ABC's "This Week" that there's "no turnaround" in the U.S. position. She says Trump was reiterating "a lot of things have to happen before that actually takes place."

Haley points to a stop to testing as well as discussion about banning the North's nuclear weapons.

